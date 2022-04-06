Man Rewards His Wife With A Trip To Kenya For Accepting His Proposal (Photos)

A man has rewarded his wife for accepting to marry him when he had less than N10K in his account, NaijaCover Reports.

The Twitter user sent his wife on a solo trip to Kenya, while he stayed back in Nigeria to take care of their child.

He said he sent her on the vacation to “relax and have good sleep” and he thanked her for believing in him when he had nothing..

When I proposed to my wife 3 years ago I had less than 10k to my name. She believed in me and said yes.

Today I sent her on vacation to Kenya without our son and me, Make she go relax and have good sleep.

Next one we going together, amen!

I love you so much

@Titiloperealtor



https://mobile.twitter.com/iamthatgeorge/status/1511249009544994816

