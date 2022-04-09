Man Wipes 13-Year-Old Girl’s Private Part After Raping Her In Ibadan (Photo)

Man Allegedly Wipes 13-Year-Old Girl’s Private Part With White Handkerchief After Raping Her In Ibadan

A twenty-seven-year-old man, Ojo Adeagbo, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a thirteen-year-old girl in the Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

According to Radio Nigeria Ibadan, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the suspect was a friend of the older brother of the rape victim and had been staying with the victim’s family for over two years.

Narrating her ordeal, the teenager, said Ojo had invited her to get something for him but on rising to the call, he allegedly gagged her mouth and pounced on her. She said, Ojo since the first encounter, eventually turned her into a sex slave and had been sexually assaulting her for the past seven months.

The teenager also revealed that the man was in the habit of wiping her private part with a new handkerchief any time she had carnal knowledge of her.

On why she did not report the case early, the teenager said Ojo had allegedly warned her not to tell her parents else he would kill all her family members.

The medical examination carried out on the teenager at the Oyo State Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan confirmed that the hymen had been broken.

It was also gathered that the suspect had also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the eleven-year-old sister of the victim after watching a pornographic film with her.



https://radionigeriaibadan.gov.ng/2022/04/08/man-in-police-net-over-rape/

