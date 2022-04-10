Manchester City Vs Liverpool 1 – 1 – (Live)

Man City vs Liverpool
We think that Jurgen Klopp will make three changes from the team that beat Benfica last week.
We expect Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip to come back into the starting XI as Klopp fields what is arguably his strongest and most experienced starting XI.
This is the team that we have grown accustomed to seeing in big games for Liverpool, and while Luis Diaz has a strong claim for starting in this match, it’s hard to deny Sadio Mane’s reputation for turning up in games of this calibre.