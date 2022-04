Leicester City resume the Premier League season on Saturday as they travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City will be looking to do the double over the Red Devils after recording a 4-2 win over the team, then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka ensured City took the three points from the game.

