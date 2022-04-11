Man’s Head Turned To Pig Head After He Stole A Pig In Malawi (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KG3gQBkNimI

The young man is seen with a covering around his face to hide how disfigured his face has been made after he was caught stealing the animal.

According to the details, he was caught by vigilantes in the hood that he stole from.

The video captures the young man being whisked away on the back of a motorbike.

A careful look will show how disfigured his face has been made.

https://switchnigeria.com/2022/04/09/video-shocking-young-boys-head-turned-to-pig-after-stealing-pig-in-malawi/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...