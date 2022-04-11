Man’s Head Turned To Pig Head After He Stole A Pig In Malawi (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KG3gQBkNimI

The young man is seen with a covering around his face to hide how disfigured his face has been made after he was caught stealing the animal.

According to the details, he was caught by vigilantes in the hood that he stole from.

The video captures the young man being whisked away on the back of a motorbike.

A careful look will show how disfigured his face has been made.

https://switchnigeria.com/2022/04/09/video-shocking-young-boys-head-turned-to-pig-after-stealing-pig-in-malawi/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: