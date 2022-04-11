Many Injured As MC Oluomo Loyalists, NURTW Clash In Lagos

Many people were reportedly injured on Monday, in Fagba area of Lagos, during a clash involving some loyalists of the newly appointed Chairman, Lagos Parks And Garages Committee Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as ‘MC Oluomo’ and National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, members.

The incident reportedly occurred in a bid by the loyalists of the newly appointed chairman to officially take over the parks from NURTW but this was met with resistance by those who were previously in-charge of the areas.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the incident which started in the morning was said to have continued uninterrupted, degenerated and extended to Ogba in Ifako/Ijaiye and Pen Cinema where a yet to be ascertained number of people were said to be injured.

An eye witness who gave his name as Mojere Ope said the crisis was noticed a few days ago when Akinsanya was announced as the Committee Chairman of the Parks and Garages.

“One of his loyalists from Yaya Abatan area was seen moving from garages to garages forcefully asking people to denounce their membership with NURTW and pitch their tent with ‘MC Oluomo’ but this came to its peak on Monday when some hoodlums arrived major parks simultaneously insisting that people denounce their membership with NURTW.

“This led to an altercation whereby those who refused to denounce their membership with NURTW were injured while others scampered for safety.

“Affected areas were Ogba, Ifako, Fagba and Pen Cinema where people including passers by were injured. ” He said.

Another eyewitness, Solagbade Alogba said the altercation met him at Pen Cinema when he was awaiting a bus to Agege, “I saw some hoodlums about 100 in number wielding dangerous weapons while people ran Helter skelter. They were shouting, ‘say MC, say Oluomo’.’ Though I don’t know their mission but took to my heels to avoid any eventuality.”

It was learnt that a victim of the incident simply identified as Samuel is currently under medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

It could not be ascertained if there were fatalities but some parks and garages in the affected areas were deserted.

At press time, Police operatives have arrived in the affected areas to bring the situation under control.

Recall that Alhaji Akinsanya was suspended as the Lagos State Chairman of NURTW but the state government later announced his appointment as Chairman of the state parks and garages.

Similarly, the Lagos State Chairman, Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Abiola, popularly known as Istijabah had on Monday morning alerted security operatives including the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi of imminent danger in the state.

Both Istijabah and Akinsanya had been involved in a leadership tussle which had lasted for some months.

Alhaji Akinsanya could not be reached at press time.

The Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin did not respond to messages sent to his cell phones.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/many-injured-as-mc-oluomo-loyalists-nurtw-clash-in-lagos/amp/

