Gunmen have burnt a police station in Anambra State, killing unspecified number of policemen in the process

The incident occurred barely 48 hours after a security man was killed and parts of council secretariat in Ukpor of Nnewi South local government area were burnt.

The Nation gathered the latest incident occurred at Amichi, the home town of former Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Chief Simon Okeke.

An eyewitness said the Police station was set ablaze around 7.30pm on Friday



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-many-operatives-feared-killed-as-gunmen-burn-station-in-anambra/

