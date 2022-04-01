Marcelo Bielsa Is The Coach Nigeria Needs, Do You Agree Or Not?

If we really need to see attacking play and clear pattern of forward thinking style of football then Bielsa or coaches that believe in his school of thought are the ones we need to hire for our national team.

We have the right kind of players to play all out attacking football but we don’t have the right coaches or tacticians to drill that into the players so I believe a coach like Bielsa could do so much for Nigeria football as much as Clemens Westerhoff did in the past.

Many of the best coaches in the world have been influenced by Bielsa so it is only the wise choice to have such influence in our football.

This is not the time to waste money and resources on half baked coaches, we should spend our money on the right grade coach.

Abi una no agree with me?

