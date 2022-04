It’s about Time to take the necessary action and correct the mistakes of our fathers “Enough Is Enough”

I will be running for the Federal House Of Representative Arochukwu/Ohafia Constituency Abia State come 2023.

Join me in this struggle for a better representation for my people, Ohafia Kaa ni wo



J Martins

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...