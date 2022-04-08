Members Of 1994 Super Eagles Receive Houses In Abuja (Photos)

Previous threads: 2018: Bonfrere Jo Given A House In Abuja, Nigeria As Buhari Fulfils Housing Promise
2019: FG Fulfils Pledge Of House To Westerhorf After 25 Years
2022: Members Of 1994 Super Eagles Receive Houses In Owerri (Photos)
ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤�� @OvieNews
Earlier today Federal Govt fulfilled 1994 pledge made to Super Eagles of Nigeria by giving members of the team Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to their homes. Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba and others graced the occasion.
https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1512429245091430400