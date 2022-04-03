Members Of 1994 Super Eagles Receive Houses In Owerri (Photos)

Martin Okorowu �� �� @mr_okokobioko

Tunisia 1994 @NGSuperEagles squad received their houses yesterday. Coach Aloysius Agu, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke, and late Uche Okafor got theirs at Federal Housing Unit in Avu Owerri West LGA, along Ow/PH road, Imo State.



https://twitter.com/mr_okokobioko/status/1509913223520301059

tolu ogunlesi @toluogunlesi

On Thursday March 31, 2022, in Owerri, Imo State, Uche Okafor (late), Emmanuel Amunike & Alloy Agu—members of 1994 AFCON-winning @NGSuperEagles —received Keys + Title Deeds to houses promised them by @NigeriaGov in 1994.

Promise remained unfulfilled for 28 years—until PMB.

Alloy Agu: “It is a day of fulfillment after waiting for 27 years plus and today we are able to receive what we have long waited for. We thank God and we appreciate the Federal Government @NigeriaGov for redeeming this pledge.”

Mrs. Uche Nwanze, standing in for the family of the late Uche Okafor: “I thank the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering the beneficiaries at this time, and I also thank Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola.”



https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1510617748522610689

