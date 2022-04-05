MI Abaga’s Fiancée, Eniola Hails Him, Shares Pre-Wedding Photos

‘African Rapper #1’: MI Abaga’s Fiancée, Eniola Mafe, Hails Him, Shares Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga’s fiancée, Eniola Mafe, has shared some of their pre-wedding photos on her Instagram handle, IGBERETV reports.

In her Instagram post, Eniola expressed excitement at getting engaged to the rapper. She said she can’t wait to do life with M.I whom she described as ”African Rapper #1″.

Her post reads;

”I was minding my single-woman business, hanging out with friends, progressing in my career, living my best life in Europe and staying hydrated.

@audumaikori had heard me talk about what kind of person I would ever consider as a life partner. One day he told me that there was someone he thought would be a great fit for me. He described Jude and while I liked what I heard, I specifically said that dating a rapper was “not my ministry”.

I had obviously heard of Jude and liked his music, and knew him to be handsome, highly intelligent, and driven, but that was it. At the same time, Jude had noticed me and started following me on social media. I remember thinking “hmmmm?!?!” but passed it up to my INCREDIBLE social media charm and the quality of my thought-provoking Instagram content.

To carry on our technology-enabled connection, Jude would find cute ways to support me, connect with me, share funny stories, or write me songs on the spot when I was down. That’s how love entered and will never leave o!!!!

Jude “ @mi_abaga Mr. Incredible” Abaga, Lemfani the Rescuer, the Microphone Magician, African Rapper #1 is an experience! He is MY GUY!!

I just can’t wait to do life with MY GUY! I dey for you!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb8LIyyMO4F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...