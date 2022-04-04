Monday Prayer In Onitsha Marks End Of Sit At Home In Anambra State Today (Photos)

We gathered in faith today, to call down the mercy of our loving Father, Almighty God on our land, on our people, on the country, on all men and women of goodwill, not only here, but all over the world. We pray for security of life and property, for the spirit of true brotherhood, for sustainable development, for peace and joy among ourselves, among our people, for the entire country Nigeria, for the South East, Ala Igbo, and for our state Anambra. May God fight for us and manifest his glory on Ala Igbo and give us peace.

https://www.facebook.com/185412008569/posts/10160104448298570/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...