I would like you to compile all the sahih hadiths that speak of the adhkar for morning and evening, so that this may be a reference that we can refer to on a daily basis regarding the adhkar for morning and evening.

There are many authentic hadiths about morning and evening adhkar. See the detailed answer for some of these narrations.

Praise be to Allah.

This is a brief and useful summary of what we were able to compile of sahih hadiths that speak of the morning and evening adhkar:

1- Al-Bukhari (6306) narrated from Shaddad ibn Aws (may Allah be pleased with him) that that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “The best prayer for seeking forgiveness is to say: ‘Allahumma anta rabbi la ilaha illa anta, Khalaqtani wa ana ‘abduka wa ana ‘ala ‘ahdika wa wa’dika ma astata‘t. A‘udhu bika min sharri ma sana‘tu, abu-u laka bi ni‘matika ‘alayya wa abu-u laka bi dhanbi, faghfir li fa innahu la yaghfiru’l-dhunub illa anta (O Allah, You are my Lord. None has the right to be worshipped but You. You created me and I am Your slave, and I am faithful to my covenant and my promise (to You) as much as I can. I seek refuge with You from all the evil I have done. I acknowledge before You all the blessings You have bestowed upon me, and I confess to You all my sins. So I entreat You to forgive my sins, for nobody can forgive sins except You).” And he said: “Whoever says this during the day, having faith in it and dies before the evening comes, will be among the people of Paradise, and whoever says it during the night, having faith in it, and dies before the morning comes, will be among the people of Paradise.”

2- Muslim (2692) narrated that Abu Hurayrah said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: Whoever says in the morning and in the evening: ‘Subhan Allah wa bi hamdihi (Glory and praise be to Allah)’ one hundred times, no one will come on the Day of Resurrection with anything better than what he has done, except one who said something like what he said, or more than that.

3- Muslim (2709) narrated from Abu Hurayrah that he said: A man came to the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) and said: O Messenger of Allah, I was stung by a scorpion last night. He said: “If you had said, when evening came, A‘udhu bi kalimat-Illah it-tammati min sharri ma khalaq (I seek refuge in the perfect words of Allah from the evil of that which He has created), , it would not have harmed you.”

It was narrated by Imam Ahmad in his Musnad (6812), and by at-Tirmidhi (3529) – who classed it as hasan – from Abu Raashid al-Hubrani, who said: I came to ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Amr ibn al-‘As and said to him: Tell me what you heard from the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him). He placed a page in front of me and said: This is what the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) dictated to me (to write). I looked at it, and it said that Abu Bakr as-Siddiq said: O Messenger of Allah, teach me something that I can say in the morning and in the evening. The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said to him: “O Abu Bakr, say: Allahumma fatir al-samawati wa’l-ard, ‘alim al-ghaybi wa’l-shahadah, la ilaha illa anta, Rabba kulli shay’in wa malikahu, a‘udhu bika min sharri nafsi wa min sharri’sh-shaytan wa shirkihi, wa an aqtarifa ‘ala nafsi su-an aw ajurrahu ila Muslim (O Allah, Creator of the heavens and the earth, knower of the unseen and the seen, there is none worthy of worship but You, Lord and sovereign of all things, I seek refuge in You from the evil of my own self and from the evil of the Shaytan and his encouragement of shirk, and from causing any harm to myself or any Muslim).”

4- Abu Dawud (5074) narrated that Ibn ‘Umar said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) never failed to say these du‘as in the evening and in the morning:

“Allahumma inni as aluka al-‘afiyah fi’l-dunya wa’l-akhirah. Allahumma inni as aluka al-‘afw wa’l-‘afiyah fi dini wa dunyaya wa ahli wa mali. Allahumma astur ‘awrati wa amin raw‘ati. Allahumma ihfazni min bayna yadayya wa min khalfi wa ‘an yamini wa ‘an shimali wa min fawqi wa a’udhu bi ‘azamatika an ughtala min tahti (O Allah, I ask You for well-being in this world and in the Hereafter. O Allah, I ask You for forgiveness and well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth. O Allah, conceal my faults and keep me safe from the things that I fear. O Allah, protect me from the front and from behind, and on my right and on my left and from above, and I seek refuge in Your greatness from receiving unexpected harm from below me [being swallowed up by the earth]). Classed as sahih by al-Albani in Sahieh al-Adab al-Mufrad, and elsewhere.

5- It was narrated by Abu Dawud (5068), at-Tirmidhi (3391) and an-Nasai in al-Kubra (10323) from Abu Hurayrah, from the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) that he used to say when morning came: “Allahumma bika asbahna wa bika amsayna, wa bika nahya wa bika namut wa ilayka’an-nushur (O Allah, by Your grace we reach the morning, by Your grace we reach the evening, by Your grace we live and by Your grace we die, and to You is the resurrection).” When evening came he would say: “Allahumma bika amsayna wa bika asbahna, wa bika nahya wa bika namut wa ilayka’al-masir (O Allah, by Your grace we reach the evening, by Your grace we reach the morning, by Your grace we live, by Your grace we die and to You is our ultimate return).” Classed as sahih by al-Albani in Sahih at-Tirmidhi.

6- Al-Bukhari (6040) narrated from Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever says ‘La ilaha ill-Allah wahdahu la sharika lah, lahu’l-mulk wa lahu’l-hamd wa huwa ‘ala kulli shay’in qadir (There is no god except Allah Alone, with no partner or associate; to Him belongs sovereignty, to Him be praise, and He has power over all things)’ one hundred times a day, he will have a reward equivalent to that of freeing ten slaves, one hundred good deeds will be recorded for him, one hundred bad deeds will be erased from his record, and that will be a protection for him from the Shaytan all that day until evening comes; and no one will bring anything better than what he has brought, except a man who does more than him.

7- Abu Dawud (5077) narrated from Abu ‘Abbas that the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever says when morning comes, ‘La ilaha ill-Allah wahdahu laa sharika lah, lahu’l-mulk wa lahu’l-hamd wa huwa ‘ala kulli shay in qadir (There is no god except Allah Alone, with no partner or associate; to Him belongs sovereignty, to Him be praise, and He has power over all things)’ he will have a reward equivalent to that of freeing a slave who is one of the descendants of Isma’il, ten good deeds will be recorded for him, ten bad deeds will be erased from his record, he will be raised ten degrees in status, and he will have protection from the Shaytan until evening comes. If he says that when evening comes, he will have something similar until morning comes. Classed as sahih by al-Albani in Sahih Abi Dawud.

8- An-Nasai narrated in al-Kubra (227) that Anas ibn Malik said: The Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said to Fatimah: “What is preventing you from listening to the advice I give you? You should say when morning comes and when evening comes: Ya Hayyu ya Qayyum, bi rahmatika astaghith, aslih li sha’ni kullahu, wa la takilni ila nafsi tarfata ‘ayn (O Ever-Living, O Self-sustaining and All-sustaining, by Your mercy I seek help; rectify all my affairs and do not leave me in charge of my affairs even for the blink of an eye). Classed as hasan by al-Albani in as-Sahihah (227).

9- Muslim (2723) narrated that Ibn Mas‘ud said: When evening came, the Prophet of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) would say: “Amsayna wa amsa al-mulku Lillahi, wa’l-hamdu Lillah, la ilaha ill-Allah wahdahu la sharika lah, lahu’l-mulku wa lahu’l-hamd wa huwa ‘ala kulli shay’in qadir. Rabbiy as aluka khayra ma fi hadhihi’l-laylah wa khayra ma ba‘daha, wa a‘udhu bika min sharri ma fi hadhihi’l-laylah wa sharri ma ba‘daha. Rabbiy a’udhu bika min al-kasali wa su il-kibari; Rabbiy a‘udhu bika min ‘adhabin fin-nari wa ‘adhabin fi’l-qabr (We have reached the evening and all sovereignty belongs to Allah; praise be to Allah, there is no god but Allah Alone with no partner or associate; to Him belongs sovereignty, to Him be praise, and He has power over all things. My Lord, I ask You for the good of what is in this night and the good of what comes after it, and I seek refuge with You from the evil of what is in this night and the evil of what comes after it. My Lord, I seek refuge with You from laziness and the troubles of old age; my Lord, I seek refuge with You from punishment in the Fire and punishment in the grave).”

When morning came, he would say likewise: “We have reached the morning and all sovereignty belongs to Allah…”

10- Ahmad (18967) narrated that the servant of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “There is no Muslim who says three time, when morning comes and when evening comes, ‘Raditu Billahi Rabban wa bil Islami dinan wa bi Muhammadin sall-Allahu ‘alayhi wa sallama Nabiyyan (I am content with Allah as my Lord, with Islam as my religion, and with Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) as my Prophet),’ but it will be incumbent upon Allah to make him content on the Day of Resurrection.” Classed as sahih because of corroborating evidence by the commentators on al-Musnad.

11- It was narrated from ‘Abdullah ibn Khubayb (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said to him: “Say: Qul Huwa Allahu ahad [i.e., Surat al-Ikhlas] and al-Mu‘awwidhatayn [i.e., Surat al-Falaq and Surat an-Nas] three times every evening and every morning, and they will suffice you against everything.” Narrated and classed as sahih by at-Tirmidhi (3575); also narrated by Abu Dawud (5082). Classed as sahih by an-Nawawi in al-Adhkar (p. 107). Classed as hasan by Ibn Hajar in Nataij al-Afkar (2/345) and by al-Albani in Sahih at-Tirmidhi.

12- It was narrated that ‘Uthman ibn ‘Affan (may Allah be pleased with him) said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) say: “Whoever says, ‘Bismillah illadhi la yadurru ma ‘a ismihi shay’un fi’l-ardi wa la fi’s-samai wa huwa as-Sami‘ ul-‘Alim (In the name of Allah with Whose name nothing can harm on earth or in heaven, and He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing),’ three times, will not be stricken with a sudden affliction until morning comes, and whoever says it three times when morning comes will not be stricken with a sudden affliction until evening comes.” Narrated by Abu Dawud (5088).

13- It was narrated by at-Tirmidhi (3388) as follows: “There is no one who says in the morning of every day and the evening of every night, ‘Bismillah illadhi la yadurru ma ‘a ismihi shay’un fi’l-ardi wa la fi’s-samai wa huwa as-Sami‘ ul-‘Alim (In the name of Allah with Whose name nothing can harm on earth or in heaven, and He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing),’ three times, but nothing will harm him.” At-Tirmidhi said: It is hasan sahih gharib. It was classed as sahih by Ibn al-Qayyim in Zad al-Ma‘ad (2/338). Also classed as sahih by al-Albani in Sahih Abi Dawud.

14- Abu Dawud (5081) narrated that Abu’d-Darda’ (may Allah be pleased with him) said: Whoever says, morning and evening, ‘Hasbi Allah, la ilaha ill-Allah, ‘alayhi tawwakaltu wa Huwa Rabb ul-‘Arsh il-‘azim (Allah is sufficient for me, there is no god but He, in Him have I put my trust and He is the Lord of the Mighty Throne)’, seven times, Allah will suffice him against all that concerns him.

This is mawquf but comes under the heading of a marfu‘ report. Its isnad was classed as jayyid by Shaykh ‘Abd al-‘Aziz ibn Baz (may Allah have mercy on him).

15- Muslim (2726) narrated from Juwayriyah that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) left her house one morning after he had prayed Fajr, and she was in her prayer-place, then he came back after the forenoon had come, and she was still sitting there. He said: “Are you still as you were when I left you?” She said: Yes. The Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “After I left you I said four words three times, which if they were weighed against what you have said today, they would outweigh it: ‘Subhan Allahi wa bi hamdih ‘adada khalqihi wa rida nafsihi wa zinata ‘arshihi wa midada kalimatihi (Glory and praise be to Allah, as much as the number of His creation, as much as pleases Him, as much as the weight of His Throne and as much as the extent of His words)’.”

And Allah knows best.

Source IslamQA

