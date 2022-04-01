Mozambique Girl Shows Up Months After She Was Buried

A teenage girl who “was buried” some months earlier showed up in her home in Mozambique, saying she had only

gone to work on her uncle’s farm for some months. A visit to “her grave” revealed that it was intact. Authorities have sent experts to find out the true identity of who was buried.

Woman wey show up months afta dem ‘bury her don cause confusion for one village.

Di teenager wey dem bin think say she die and dem do funeral for, appear alive for her home village.

Di community say Eurélia Manuel Benjamim bin resurrect from di dead, but she say she just go work for her uncle farm for some months.

One local administrator for Montepuez district for Mozambique. say: “Dem do all di burial ceremonies and dem even visit di grave and nobody don touch di grave.” Authorities don send experts to di village to see true-true who dem bury.

https://mobile.facebook.com/bbcnewspidgin/photos/a.770108619861533/2112987838906931/?type=3

