Mr Eazi Proposes To Billionaire’s Daughter, Temi Otedola. DJ Cuppy Reacts (Video Pix)

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his long-time girlfriend, Temi Otedola are engaged, Igbere TV reports.

The couple took to their social media pages on Sunday, April 10, 2022, where they shared the big news.

In the video which has since gone viral, Mr Eazi is spotted on one knee proposing to the billionaire heiress.

The soundless video shared on social media lasted for about 38 seconds.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDxmHA2gLwI

https://twitter.com/TemiOtedola/status/1513171883746897933

