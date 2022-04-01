Mr Macaroni Gets Death Threats Over Resumption Of Toll Operations At Lekki (Pix)

Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Gets Death Threats Over Resumption Of Toll Operations At Lekki

Comedian, Mr Macaroni, has shared one of the threat messages he got over his opposition to the resumption of tolling operations in Lekki.

On Wednesday, the comedian, who resides in Lekki had tweeted the opposition of the stakeholders in Lekki to the resumption of tolling operations.

A tweep, Prince Tiamiyu Lawal threatened to kill him over his stance.

Sharing the tweet, Mr Macaroni said: [quote]This is one of many threats I receive regularly.

Nigerian Police and Lagos state Government… I love you, and I know you love me too. ❤️.



Toll operation is scheduled to begin Friday.

