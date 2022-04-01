My GoTv subscription is due for New payment. I brought out my phone to subscribe for another month only to discover that the price has been adjusted.
Meanwhile I read on Wednesday on this platform that the Senate has ask the Service provider not to increase their services now considering the harsh economic situation of the country at the moment.
Guys what say you…??
Multichoice Has Implemented Its New DStv/GOtv Subscription Price
My GoTv subscription is due for New payment. I brought out my phone to subscribe for another month only to discover that the price has been adjusted.