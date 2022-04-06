‘My Friend With Benefit Is Pregnant. I Asked Her To Abort It But…’

I’ve been seeing this girl for the last few months, since early January of this year. Not an official relationship and we haven’t really talked about what we are. Not sure exactly how to describe her so I’m just going to use her as a friend in benefit as the description.

There was some emotion in our relationship but it was mostly sexual. I’ve always been really, really good about using condoms and this is the first time I’ve ever been in this pregnancy situation.

I’m pretty unsure if I am the father. We had sex about twice a week for the last three months. So I have no clue who she saw or was with nor do I really care to be honest. There is more than a little doubt in my mind if I am the father.

For what its worth she insists I am the father but I don’t know. She learned she was pregnant on March 22nd. She Told me on 24th. I immediately encouraged her to get an abortion I’ve offered to cover it all cost . She said she would think about. Its been almost 2 weeks and no abortion.

I spoke to her this morning and its becoming kind of clear that an abortion probably isn’t happening. She is starting to get kind of tired of me pushing the abortion. I don’t know what else to do. I’m starting to really get scared I am only 21 and I don’t even have a job. I can’t afford to raise a child right now and I certainly don’t want a family right now. I’m thinking of telling her to reconsider the abortion or take care of the baby alone.

What do I do now?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...