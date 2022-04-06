‘My Friend’s Wife Always Loves Calling Me’

So, she felt bored since she moved in from her previous base. She got not friends around and was always home. Friends has a tasking job.

So, he asked me to call her sometimes when I am free. I call and we have healthy conversations for hours. I am very cautious of any emotional strings. I spell it out to her in clever ways during the conversations.

However, it is becoming addictive. She obliges to certain things only when I ask her to even after declining her husband’s suggestions. My friend is so soft and can’t seem to handle a tough and educated lady like her.

So, she compares me to him few times and wants him to be like me in terms of being conversational and humurous. Her man isn’t willing to change.

So, I am distancing myself away from her because it is becoming an addiction for her to express herself freely with me and spend more time with me rather than my friend. I step in each time they quarrel.

Should I continue the healthy conversation spree or continue with my busy shedule excuses?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...