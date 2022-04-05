My Girlfriend Is Intolerant Both Religious And Tribal

So, I had known this girl for the past 3 years, she lives in Nsukka and I ussually come around since I have a family here when I met her three years ago, she was writing her WAEC and we seem to fall for each other, however she got admission later that year and now in UNEC so we didn’t see for over a year becuase I was going through some stuff that didn’t give me space to travel and they packed out from their formal house.

Few weeks back, I came to Nsukka for some trainings and given the ASUU strike, she is staying back in Nsukka, this had given us enough time to reunite, the love and desire is still there but a highly Intolerant girl I never knew had just emerged out of the blue.

First, she’s from Agbo Delta State, she is one of the people who don’t accept being Igbo, okay I have no problem with that but what irritates me is why she always throw subtle insult on the Igbos. Meanwhile since she been on strike she’s been the one taking care of their shop where I ussually go to buy stuff and also make withdrawals, apart from the fact that I love her, I prefer to go to her shop becuase they run a POS service so I can easily withdraw and do my shopping right there.

On several occasions, I had overhead her speaking with her mum in their Agbo dialect and I can almost understand them completely despite my being from Nsukka, Ezikoba to be precise. I had asked her on several occasions, if you are not Igbo why do I understand you while you spoke to your mum, she always told me to forget that one.

Then one day a man came to withdraw money and instead of handing the money to her, the man kept the money on the table just about two foot away, so after collecting the money from the table, when the man left she now said “You Igbos don’t have respect especially Igbo men, why would he keep the money on the table instead of give it to me”, I looked at her and said, I hope you know thats hate speech when you make such generalisation by saying you Igbos while this if at all is an issue is individualistic. I asked her, I’m Igbo what do she think about me, she said I’m different however she wish to change me so I don’t have that Igbo attitude, I smiled through that.

Honestly she’s decent and intelligent but religious as well and seemingly intolerant in that aspect too, meanwhile I’m not quite the church going type especially because I have a view that religion had severely impaired our society and while acknowledging religion and God, I believe that extremism in religion is as well dangerous, and in another note, I see religion as an aspect of socialisation of which the Nigerian churches is suffering the same decay with the general society and as such I appreciate my peace and most times I isolate myself from most social gatherings.

However we had an argument over time about this whole church and God stuff, she wants me to start going to church, partly her concern is becuase of the rigorous nature of my trainings, she don’t appreciate the fact that I’m isolated but the manner she’s pressing for that is crazy, this morning she sent me a message telling me that if I don’t give my life to christ that I should stop whatever with her, I smiled however to be honest I was hurt.

I’m worried becuase at one point I even considered marrying her, but even if I begin to go to church, what happens to the identity of our children, becuase I know her parents must have been the one that thought her so much intolerance for the Igbos, to even think that she was born and raised in Nsukka. Bellow is the screenshot of her message and reply.

Please I need advice, I don’t want anyone to judge her especially as regards her tribal sentiments on the Igbo, I understand it is what she had been fed while growing, shes a nice person generally.

