‘My Girlfriend Is Shocked That I Don’t Know My Neighbour’s Name For 2 Years’

My girlfriend is shocked that for two years, me and my neighbour has been calling ourselves Chief, Baba, Eleniyan, Odogwu, Big Man, e.t.c without knowing each other’s name.

I love my gender.

We don’t like wahala.

No fight like women

