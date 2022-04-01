‘My Girlfriend Sent Me Pregnancy Result And Asked Me To Fund Her Trip To UK’

Good day all,

I was working in Lagos as expatriate. I am married and she was fully aware at the beginning of the relationship.

I had sex with my gf on the 6th day and I pulled out.

I told her that month that my contract has been terminated by my company and I have to go back to my country.

On 27th day I met her (5 days before leaving the country) and she asked me if I am sure that I pulled out on time when we had sex last time and I told her yes and she told me that she is asking the question because she has not seen her period.

When I left the country 2 weeks later I chatted her and I asked if she is doing well. She told me that she is not fine. I asked “why ?” And she told me that she is pregnant. I was very surprised and I called her. That day she told me that she was just joking with me she is not pregrant and we talked about everything.

Last week she told me that she is pregnant. She shared with me a test results on a paper where the date of the pregnancy perfectly matches with the date we had sex.

She told me that if her family is aware of the situation they will disowned her and she immediately shared with me some requirements to apply for a job in UK where 2 million NGN are required and she asked me for support. She also deleted the image of the tests results.

When I asked her to share with me she told me that she does not want me to be in trouble if my wife see that document in my phone. I insisted to get a copy and I told her that she can be assured I will not keep it in my phone. She shared back the document after cropped the letterhead. I insisted to get the full copy and she sent another one after striketrhoughed on her name.

I told her that I don’t think in Nigeria the only option available for a woman who gets pregnant is to travel to UK even if her family will disown her. I understand that the situation is not comfortable but there could be other options. Even this process to go to UK can be unsuccessful, and if it is the case, this amount of money would have been lost.

I am not from Nigeria and this story seems suspicious to me. I am currently abroad, there is no way I can verify what she is telling me. I don’t also want to open it some of my friends there.

To be honest, I never planned after I left the country to cut communication with her or to support her. But I prefer to support her whenever I have the opportunity to do. I don’t know now if this story about the pregnancy is true or not.

If you have any experience in this kind of situation please share with me. Any advice is also welcome.

Please don’t judge me.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...