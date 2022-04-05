‘My Girlfriend Was Raped. I Don’t Know What To Do’

My girlfriend was raped around March but did not tell me anything about it not until I came back from school and I found out she is acting strange and I got to put up an act so she did tell me what happen after much act she didn’t tell me but lied about the whole thing but I still put more pressure and she later dropped a voice note telling me how it happened.

That a co worker of hers invited her to his home after work and the same guy had asked her for a relationship which she said no and the guy lockup the matter. So this fateful day she requested or invited her to his house getting there the guy’s junior brother left for school cause they are daily part-time student, after his junior ones left, he rolled up weed and started smoking, so during the process of smoking or afterward the whole thing started and she claimed to fight him and scream but the guy overpowered him and had his way with her after which the guy pleaded saying he’s sorry and she left for home and called her best friend which she suggest she reported to the police but my babe told her she don’t wish to pursue any case that the deed has been done already and they both lockup the mater.

And she even talked to the guy the next day at work and the guy was like he’s sorry and bought her prevention drug which she collected and used. After that day the guy wanted to start a connection which she refused and the guy was like what else she did want cause he had already beg so what is with her attitude and the guy lockup with her.

Some weeks later she discovered she was pregnant and she told the guy which the guy gave her 4K for abortion and she collected the money and did the abortion.

After saying all this she pleaded I should not breakup with her cause she don’t know how to manage the aftermath of the breakup and what happened was not her intention that she was sorry such thing happened!! After hearing all these I simple asked her some questions about the incident which she don’t have an answer to:

*1= A guy asked you for a relationship and you said NO that is the more reason you should not give him chance of being close or being with him alone in a room!!!*

*2= You went to visit such guy at home and you wore a gown like a guy whom ask you for a relationship would not touch you when he had the chance of being alone with you in a room?*

*3= The said guy roll up weed and light it right in front of you and you sat there comfortably!!*

*4= You claimed you fight him but you got no bruises on you or your undies gettting torn nor your cloth*

*5= You talked to the same guy the next day after the incident*

*6= You concluded to act like nothing happen !!!*

If you are to be me what would you decide after processing all this Asin put your self in my shoe or If your Senior Brother came for advice from you stating all this what would you advice

Right now am devastated not knowing what to do cause this is the same girl am planning on marrying next year or so and I love her more than I can actually comprehend.. Right now she is avoiding me etc But what I wanted to do right now is filling a case at the police station as breaking up has not cross my heart yet but to punish the dude for what he did..

