‘My Husband Is A Cheat. How I Caught Him Severally’

Good evening family landers, I created this account because of this and I need advice from people that have been married for a while.

I’ve been married for almost 3 years now and we were in a relationship for more than 6 years before then.

Since I married my husband, I’ve noticed that he’s an emotional cheat so to speak. One time I stumbled upon a chat with a girl saying things like if I catch you I will wound you with d ick.

When I bring it up he will tell me he was joking and even swear with his life that he will never cheat on me he’s just joking.

Earlier this year, I stumbled upon his chat with a girl who I happened to know as well, a very young girl sending his shirtless pics and asking her if she knows how to ride d ick well if she can kiss and suck his whatever well.

Asides this, he sent her money up to 13,000 in the space of a week while he kept telling me he had no money and I was managing my personal money to run stuff.

He apologised and said its because I don’t kiss him when we have s ex and he didn’t even intend meeting the girl that it was him catching cruise.

This week again I stumbled upon his chat with another girl, he has known this girl for a while tho and I’ve met her too. He sent her a message saying Je ki n do e kara e bale in yoruba which means let me f uck you let your body calm down. I’ve been mad since I saw this one cos he apologised and afterwards said he was just joking.

I’m tired of the disrespect the whole nonsense brings to me and I’m considering leaving. I have a well paying job, I take care of my personal expenses and send money to my parents and siblings myself and we have a child together.

It’s not s ex cos we have sex not less than 2-3 times a week; very satisfying s ex.

I need inputs from married people please.

We have an ongoing building project together which we are both sponsoring 50:50. I’m not an uptight person at all, I talk, I make jokes, I’m not boring!

