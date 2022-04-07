My Interview Experience At A Law Firm In Lekki

I applied for a position at a law firm in Lekki, Gresyndale legal or something like that.

I got a call from a lady. She asked, “are your so, so and so?” I answered yes.

“You just sent in your application?” Yes.

“Are you a man or a woman?”. Woman, no man, I stuttered. “Eeehh woman man, which one?”, she was laughing. “Check your box I will send you a mail…” She then gave me an appointment.

I arrived 10 minutes late. Other applicants were already seated but there was no seat left so I had to stand.

Am I the only man invited? I queried in my mind whilst signing a register. So I decided to check the attendance which contained names of all invited candidates for that day and time. Behold they were all women.

I tried to count the number of those shortlisted from where I stood but it was difficult because by this time I had moved away from the table. I stood about 5 feet away from her desk. She thought I was staring at her flat chest. Obviously it appeared so from her POV. “Is there a problem?” She queried angrily. I continued counting. After about 30 seconds I raised my gaze, looked at her and answerd no problem.

I knew why she was furious. With my peripheral vision, I had seen her staring at me while I count and had anticipated her reaction. In hindsight I think she is one of the partners. She is too fresh for a receptionist.

Then came my turn; the last applicant to be interviewed. I entered the room, an open plan office with about 6 people, but only 2 of them were conducting the interview. No privacy whatsoever.

“Hmmm. Your appearance strikes me”, said one of the ladies (first interviewer). It seems she knew me from her countenance, and it sounded so from her tone during the phone call.

I was just smiling like a lunatic. She could be Amaka, Bimbo, Fadeke or one of the Olaoye sisters who studied law. Lol.

She went on with the interview. She asked questions about my skills, salary expectations etc. Then boom! A gap was spotted in/on my cv. “Oh, you have not worked since you graduated?” I said yes.

Sardonically, the other lady (second interviewer) asked, “how have you being surviving?” My family supports me, I replied foolishly. “Oh, so you could not do anything on your own all these while”.

She asked sadistically. Her body language was like ‘look at this lazy, big for nothing, immature idiot’. It then occurred to me that I was shortlisted to be mocked by sadistic lesbians.

Before I could respond, 2 people entered the room and brought out a file, asking her for approval or clarification. Then I looked away towards the direction of the first interviewer. She didn’t look happy. I was smiling like mumu, looking at the low ceiling.

She took a second look at my CV and beckoned on me to get back my attention. She said we will get back to you. I smiled in agreement while nodding with a ‘who is fooling who’ look and left. I was not even qualified for the job, I just applied out of desperation.

On my way out, the receptionist was no longer there.

I later had dreams where I bleeped and romanced the first interviewer, they almost became wet dreams. This continued for days. I still don’t understand what happened till date.

