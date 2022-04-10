My Journey through academics (Bsc. MSc. Ph.D)

NOTE: I am writing this article to inspire young Nigerians/Africans who have flair for academics.

My name is Emeka Ekanem Muyiwa Kyari and I was born a sickle cell patient. At the age of seven, I developed passion for teaching, my love for teaching was born out of my urge to know more. I was passionate about learning. Though, my maternal grandfather was a headmaster, I dreamt of becoming a Professor someday. My greatest weakness was my health, my greatest strength was my friends and family.

Naturally I was born “maybe” intelligent but those who are familiar with sickle cell crisis knows that at certain age the crisis becomes increasingly recurrent and this was the greatest set back I had during my BSc. because it affected my CGPA (3.39/5). Except for my second semester 4th year, I couldn’t write a single quiz/test during my BSc. even the exams I wrote from my sick bed.

During my NYSC I was posted to Akwa Ibom State (I love Akwa Ibom). I am a lone wolf, I function better alone. I had a dream which is getting MSc. and staying back in Akwa Ibom would hinder that dream. My little alawee can’t sustain my stay in Akwa Ibom State moreover we all thought that the state paid #16k but during camping we discovered they paid #6k so I had to redeploy to my state where they paid #5k/month. I was able to save up enough fund by living with my parents, in fact I saved everything I was paid just so that I could start my MSc.

After the NYSC I enrolled for my MSc. in Nnamdi Azikiwe university (NAU). I was once again faced with my greatest fear which was my health. I had crisis multiple times, even during my exams. As my savings was gradually depleting, I took a job that paid me #3500; funny thing is that my present office actually closed the school down. Then, I took another job that paid #7500, then, another that paid #15000 before getting employed by the state civil service. My MSc. delayed but I later got it at the 4th year, CGPA (4.06/5). My MSc. was a battle fought in love and on grace. The universe was kind to me and I survived the journey. My worst experience was the day I took pain killer injections at Eastern mass transit park in awka (terrible).

Then, came the PhD. The challenges where enormous, my fear were still there but the crisis wasn’t recurrent as before. Again love, grace, humility and perseverance saw me through. The PhD came within 3 years. CGPA (5/5). I finished my PhD at 30 years

My Advice to young Academia’s

1) To succeed in academics requires perseverance and love of what you’re doing.

2) Keep your circle of friends tiny as possible. If possible be an island.

3) The dissuading voices are there to motivate you. Use them, let them penetrate you. My “guy” told me it was impossible to finish PhD in three years but I did

4) Don’t wait to have enough fund to start your postgraduate journey. The university is an ocean of opportunities. You’ll get enough fund to see you through your study.

5) Avoid any relationship that will lead to spending money. Minimize your expenditure

6) You must create time for leisure but ensure it won’t cost you much money.

7) Your supervisor should be your best friend, they’ve what it takes to progress your research.

Join many groups on Facebook based on your research interest, follow people on Twitter who share similar research interest with you. Don’t forget to always ask questions. In fact form the habit of questioning everything

9) Chose your area of specialization and research interest based solely on your passion. When you’re passionate about a research findings it makes it easier to progress. Be guided!!!

10) Equip yourself with so much knowledge during your PhD, don’t leave PhD empty, your PhD knowledge will prepare you and skyrocket you to greatness. During my PhD I learnt how to use so many software such as Autodock, Autodock vina, NAMD, SPSS, pyrx, pymol, Discovery studio, Avogadro, Sigmaplot, Datawarrior etc and all was fun. I had friends on Facebook (non Nigerians) to teach and guide me through each software

Conclusion

Though I am not a professor yet, but I believe that at the appropriate time I will. I made it this far, I know that everyone else will. School is fun not scam. One day I know that my certificates will fetch me greatness because I don’t just wanna be a salary earner I want to be remembered for my contribution to knowledge.

My name is E.E.M Kyari BSc., PGDE, MSc., PhD

