‘My Lagos Teacher Drove Me To A Hotel, Raped & Threatened To Kill Me’ – Student

A 15-year-old student of Government Technical College, Ikorodu (names withheld) has revealed how one of her teachers, Adefemi Adewunmi, allegedly raped her in a hotel in the area and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The 15-year-old student, who lives in the Lowa community in Ikorodu, as gathered, was on her way to school on Monday, when her teacher who was driving in his car offered to give her a ride to school. But he allegedly detoured and took her to an undisclosed hotel in Ikorodu where he allegedly forced his way into her.

She was said to have opened up to her mother, who subsequently reported the case at the Ikorodu division, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer ordered the arrest of the father of one.

Explaining, the 15-year-old girl said: “I didn’t know where he was going until we reached the hotel in Ikorodu. He forced his way into me and said he would kill me if I told anyone.”

Vanguard gathered that the bubble burst after the teenager, who claimed she could no longer stand the sexual molestation from the mechanical technician, confided in her sister.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/my-teacher-drove-me-to-hotel-raped-threatened-to-kill-me-15-yr-old-girl/amp/

