‘My Tenant Wastes Too Much Water’

Hello room

I Have a duplex here in lekki which also has a 1bedroom flat in the same block for Rents

There’s a bathtub in every toilet including the 1bedroom flat I rented out

I decided to rent the 1bed room flat to this man. He’s a lawyer and he is married ,what I noticed is that his wife is jobless and she waste too much water

They use the bathtub everyday and that consume about 400litters *(2) =800 litters of water and also uses the washing machine daily

This bothers me because we are using the same prepaid meters and I am the one who pays the basic amount

He pays just 6k every month which this last bills was 34,600 naira for electricity

Before I got the tenant ,I pay just 6k-8k per month for electricity

I use to pump the storex twice in a week but now sometimes 2 times in a day

She washes and use the bath tube everyday , the machine and use other appliances

Please how do I caution this people since they moved in I paid for another prepaid meter and nothing is delivered till now

