NASU, SSANU Extend Two-Week Warning Strike

The striking non-academic workers of Nigerian Universities have extended the ongoing two-week warning strike for another two weeks, owing to the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government’s failure to meet demands.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), in a statement on Friday, also directed all states’ local chapters to hold congresses Monday, to decide on next move.

CAMPUS GIST recalls that the non-academic workers had commenced a two-week warning strike on March 27 over the inability of the Federal Government to meet their demands.

