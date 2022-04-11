New Photo Of Actress Nike Peller Got Fans Worried

Netizens have taken to the microblogging app, twitter to express their worry over a photo of veteran Nollywood actress Nike Peller, who is also the daughter of popular illusionist, Professor Peller.

An unflattering photo of the Yoruba actress got some Twitter users asking if she’s in a vigorous state of health, while others wondered if it is just old age.

A particularly confused twitter user identified as Bolanle shared the photo and posed a question in a tweet, asking if it was Nike Peller

The tweet spiraled as other users expressed concerns while some believe her skin condition is as a result of excess use of whitening creams and soap.

A check at Chief Nike’s Instagram page shows her last post was made in mid 2021.

The photo that has now gone viral was confirmed by netizens that it was taken when Nike Peller paid a condolence visit to the late Dejo Tunfulu’s home. See tweet below:

https://www.withinnigeria.com/entertainment/2022/04/10/mixed-reactions-over-viral-photo-of-actress-nike-peller/amp/

