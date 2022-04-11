New Video Of Mrs Obiano & Bianca Shows What Really Happened At The Inauguration

Truest Video: Ebele Obiano Hit Bianca Ojukwu Before Bianca Slapped Her

New video of Bianca Ojukwu and Mrs Obiano’s fight emerges showing that Bianca said the truth and Mrs Obiano lied about just greeting Bianca before she was slapped, IGBERETV reports.

In this new video, Mrs Obiano is seen walking over to Bianca’s seat before hitting Bianca on her gele. Bianca then stands and hits her back.

