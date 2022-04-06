NEXIT: CAC Is Not A Criteria For Qualifying For The CBN Soft Loan

Some exited Npower Batch A and B volunteers have been confused about the requirements for the NEXIT soft loan business plan and are wondering if CAC Corporate Affairs Commission is required to be qualified for the CBN NEXIT soft loan, please there is no area where CAC Certificate was stated as a requirement either in the NEXIT business plan nor in the hard copies of the initial documents submitted to the NEXIT training officials.

Corporate Affairs Commission certificate is not needed for the NEXIT soft loan, all that is required is inputting the details of your business plan such as the financial plan, working capital, loan amount, cost of equipments and so on, there is nothing like CAC number on the NEXIT soft loan business plan, it is not mandatory.

Therefore exited Npower Batch A and B volunteers should breathe a sigh of relief as the CAC document is not needed in order for you to obtain the CBN NEXIT soft loan.

