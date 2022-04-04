Nigeria Begins Urea Fertilizer Export To U.S, Brazil And Argentina

With the coming on stream of the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, in Lagos, Nigeria has commenced exportation of Urea-based fertiliser to the U.S, India, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, the Executive Director, Strategy Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group disclosed this on Sunday when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led a team journalists on a working tour of Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister and his team also took a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals also located at the Free Trade Zone of Lagos State in Ibeju Lekki.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22 inaugurated the Dangote Fertiliser Plant which is Africa’s largest granulated Urea fertiliser complex to produce three million metric tonnes per annum in the first phase.

Speaking at a newly constructed jetty for the urea export, Edwin said the plant has the capacity to meet the 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum current level of fertiliser consumption of Nigeria and also export the product.

He said the Dangote Urea, made from natural gas is an export quality product with global standard, hence the demand for it in the global market.

Edwin assured that the plant would continue to meet local demand of the product with affordable price in order to make Nigeria self-reliant in food production.

At the jetty, the team witnessed a ship being loaded with Urea for export to Argentina.

Speaking at the event, the minister corroborated Edwin, saying that Nigeria is currently self-sufficient in the production of Urea and it is the leading producer of the fertiliser in Africa

“Before this administration came into office in 2015, Nigeria had a fertiliser shortfall of about 3.5 million tonnes per annum (over 6 million tonnes per annum are required in the country).

