Nigeria Needs Yahaya Bello – MASSOB Leader, Chief Uwazurike (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e8-Imm9brQ

In the video below, the Leader of the movement for the actualization of Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) is seen commending Gov. Yahaya Bello for handling insecurity in Kogi state. Chief Umazurike believes Yahaya Bello is the best option for Nigeria’s presidency as a youthful and security conscious politician. He says Yahaya Bello is competent and passionate about Nigeria

