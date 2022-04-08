Nigeria Now Ranks In The Same Place With Afghanistan, Yemen – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi is currently meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja to brief them on why he wants to run on the party’s platform in the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing the PDP leaders which include Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party and others, Obi, who was the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections said he is contesting out of desperation that Nigeria must get it right in 2023 or cease to be a country.

He said “I am here to tell you that yes, I am contesting. I am not contesting because I am of desperation that I, Peter Obi must be the president of Nigeria. But I am of the desperation that Nigeria must get it right in 2023 or we don’t have a country again”.

“Getting it right will start will start by making sure that someone who has the capacity and competence to lead this country is in charge”.

“What we are going through today is the cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years. Today, Nigeria is on a top list of fragile failing State. Today, if you go to Terrorist Index Measures, Nigeria now ranks in the same place with Afghanistan and Yemen”.

” Of course, everybody knows that we are the world’s poverty capital. Even before covid, Nigeria has more people living in poverty than the two biggest countries of the world combined- India and China”.

https://independent.ng/2023-nigeria-suffering-from-cumulative-leadership-failure-peter-obi/

