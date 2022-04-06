Nigerian Law Student Dies In The UK After Eating Cannabis Sweet (Photos)

Damilola Olakanmi, a Nigerian law student based in East London, The United Kingdom, has died after eating the cannabis sweet she bought via a messaging app on her phone.

The UK Evening Standard reported that Olakanmi, 23, immediately fell ill after taking the sweet on March 29 and had to be rushed in a critical condition to Queen’s Hospital, London, via an air ambulance.

The University of Hertfordshire undergraduate eventually died at the hospital on April 2 from complications from the intake of the substance.

A US-based student and friend of Olakanmi, who also took from the substance while on a visit to the deceased, fell ill, but was later discharged by doctors after responding well to treatments.

According to Richard Taylor, a justice campaigner and friend of Wumi, the deceased’s mother, the late law student was an only child.

“Wumi has lost her only child – she has nothing now,” Taylor was quoted to have said. “They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.

“It’s a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs.”

Leon Brown, 37, of South Norwood, London, has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

The Metropolitan Police said the case may be linked to a woman who was taken to hospital in March after eating cannabis sweet in another part of London.



https://fij.ng/article/after-eating-cannabis-sweet-bought-online-nigerian-law-student-dies-in-the-uk/

