Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death By His Pretty Onlyfans Model Girlfriend In Miami (Pics)

Nigerian Man, Christian Obumseli Stabbed To Death By His OnlyFans Model Girlfriend, Courtney Clenney

Miami police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a Miami high-rise over the weekend in what officials are calling a domestic dispute.

The incident happened Sunday night at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast Seventh Avenue in Edgewater.

Detectives say this is a very active investigation. Local 10 spoke to friends who knew the couple very well and they detailed a very rocky relationship.

The trio of friends was very close to 27-year-old Christian Obumseli and his girlfriend, who they have identified as 25-year-old Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer.

When police reported that Obumseli was fatally stabbed by Clenney on Sunday inside their Miami apartment, the friends were left speechless.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn said.

Officers say there was a struggle before Obumseli was stabbed in the shoulder.

He died at the hospital and investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and if Clenney acted in self-defense.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CcDYknpKtWJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...