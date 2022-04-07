Nigerian Pageant Industry Gets New Leadership As King Fajag Emerges President (Pics)

Pageant Industry Gets New Leadership As King Fajag Emerges National President

The National elective congress of the Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON has come and gone but not without the election of Olufunsho Alexander Ajagbonna, popularly known as King Fajag as its new national president.

King Fajag emerged the president after trouncing his opponent with 175 to consolatory 5 votes.

The election which was monitored by a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC also accommodated virtual voting which was computed in transparent manner.

This change of guard brings to an end the seven years of Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo’s leadership as National President of the body.

The industry of beauty pageant is said to be the one of the biggest and most influential platforms to reform the young people and engage in meaningful means of livelihood.

ABPFEON is said to have over the years produced very influential personalities who climbed through its ladder to showcase their talent to the world.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president of ABPFEON, Olufunsho Alexander Ajagbonna, expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their confidence in electing him to pioneer its affairs.

He promised to be a president for all members and ensure that he showcases to Association to the global community as a pillar of tourism in Nigeria and Africa in general.

He said, “Thank you all for the election. I promise you, as president I will do my very best to listen and ensure transparency.

“I want to thank the BOT for ensuring a democratic process of transferring leadership to a new executive, and also the Electoral college for delivering a free, fair and transparent conduct of the elections.

“For a long time, ABPFEON has experienced some difficulties and challenges in leadership. It has been an issue of who is? What is? and where is? But from this moment we now have a clearer answer to our questions of who, where, and how. I promise it will only get clearer day by day as we will not regret our decisions made today.

“I believe in team work, so I call on the new executives and the entire pageant CEOs to let us come together and find a lasting solution to the giant situations facing our businesses as pageant Organizers” he said.

ABPFEON was among other things established to promote, project and propagate the values of the industry so that practitioners can have a better life in their chosen profession.

The full list of winners in the elective convention for executive positions are:

1. Mr Olufunsh Ajagbona (King Fajag)- President

2. Hilda Pam- Vice president

3. Amb. Raymond Jefferson- National Secretary

4. Roland Owualah – Nat’l Treasurer

5. Alex Eguakhide – Deputy National treasurer

6. Okafor Uche- National

Financial Secretary

7. Amb. Duke Bassey- National provost

8. Usman Moses omoaka- PRO

9. NWOSU CLINTON

Organising Secretary

10. FOGA TIMOTHY LURER

-National Deputy Provost.

11. Jane Odoh-

National Deputy Financial Secretary

