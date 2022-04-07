Nkechi Blessing & Her Husband Break Up, Spill Their Dirty Secrets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzrNqYewcNc

Nkechi Blessings and her husband got divorced and spills their dirty secrets on instagram.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s marriage to politician, husband Honorable Opeyemi Falegan, has crashed barely a year after they got married.

The actress’ now ex-husband confirmed their split in a live video coverage he made on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, April 6, 2022.

Falegan stated loud and clear in the video that he is no more married, and warned everyone to desist from calling him a husband to anybody, referring to Nkechi Blessing as the ‘anybody’.

Nkechi Blessing in her latest post claimed she has been feeding Falegan and footing his bills.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcBbmUMKz4q/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://instagram.com/stories/nkechiblessingsunday/2810728248486122758?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

