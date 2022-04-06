Obituary Of 34-Year-Old Mother Who Died During Childbirth Along With Baby (Pix)

A 34-year-old mother of four Mrs. Chioma Viviene Ordu, nee Akasike who passed on on February 15, 2022, during childbirth will be laid to rest Saturday, 30th of April 2022 at 11am.

She passed on while giving birth to her fifth child who also died along with her.

She will be buried at her husband’s home Umuejechi Umualum Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State after a funeral service to be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Umualum Nekede, Owerri West L.G.A.

The husband, Hon. Ordu Anthony Chidi, better known as Madoka in a release described his late wife, a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church Umualum Nekede, Owerri West as a devout Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation.

While announcing that the family has totally submitted to God’s will regarding the death of the late Mrs. Chioma, Hon. Chidi also expressed gratitude to friends and associates for supporting the family in prayers and encouragement at this challenging period.

