Old Man Weeps On Seeing Nnamdi Kanu In Court (Photos)

As Nnamdi Kanu arrived the Federal High Court today for his trial, an old man who couldn’t hold back his tears wept on meeting with the embattled IPOB leader who later consoled him, IGBERETV reports.

