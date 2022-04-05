OLOWU OF OWU Kingship: Meet The Final 7 Candidates
All candidates are from the Otileta ruling house.
The current ruling house is Amororo, where the deceased Olowu of Owu Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu originated from.
The Balogun of Owu Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Afobaje’s (King Makers) conducted the final selection and interviews on Wednesday 30th of March 2022 at the Olowu’s Palace in Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta.
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun is set to announce the next Olowu of Owu from amongst the candidates.
Photos: Daniel Sync © March 2022
ADELANI, Semiu Oladimeji Adeyemi
Career: Retired Principal Special Grade 1, GL 17
Ogun State Teaching Service Commission
Date of Birth: February 1963
Family Compound: Ile Omoleefon, Owu-Ogbe, Abeokuta
OLATIDOYE Olaniyi Adejumo
Career: Retired Permanent Secretary.
Date of Birth: July 1949
Family Compound: Soke, Owu, Abeokuta
ADESINA Adelani Olukayode Joseph
Career: Businessman
Date of Birth: March 1974
Family Compound: Soke, Owu, Abeokuta
BAKINSON, Olanrewaju Kazeem
Career: Civil Servant with Lagos State Government, as Principal Land Officer
Date of Birth: March 1982
Family Compound: Otopo, Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta
MATEMILOLA Saka Adelola
Career: Executive director & COO, Ankor Pointe Integrated Ltd
Chairman, MOTUS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Chairman, CITY ROLLER LTD
Date of Birth: August 1964
Family Compound: Soke, Totoro, Owu Abeokuta
ADEWALE Atanda Adegbemi
Career: Clergyman with Methodist Church Nigeria
Date of Birth: July 1966
Family Compound: Aderinoye, Oke Egunya, Owu, Abeokuta
SOYELE Simeon Abiodun Obadayo Amoo
Career: Retired Civil Servant
Date of Birth: December 1958
Family Compound: Lumosa, Totoro, Owu, Abeokuta
Photo: Daniel Sync © March 2022