OLOWU OF OWU Kingship: Meet The Final 7 Candidates

All candidates are from the Otileta ruling house.

The current ruling house is Amororo, where the deceased Olowu of Owu Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu originated from.

The Balogun of Owu Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Afobaje’s (King Makers) conducted the final selection and interviews on Wednesday 30th of March 2022 at the Olowu’s Palace in Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun is set to announce the next Olowu of Owu from amongst the candidates.

Photos: Daniel Sync © March 2022

ADELANI, Semiu Oladimeji Adeyemi

Career: Retired Principal Special Grade 1, GL 17

Ogun State Teaching Service Commission

Date of Birth: February 1963

Family Compound: Ile Omoleefon, Owu-Ogbe, Abeokuta

OLATIDOYE Olaniyi Adejumo

Career: Retired Permanent Secretary.

Date of Birth: July 1949

Family Compound: Soke, Owu, Abeokuta

ADESINA Adelani Olukayode Joseph

Career: Businessman

Date of Birth: March 1974

Family Compound: Soke, Owu, Abeokuta

BAKINSON, Olanrewaju Kazeem

Career: Civil Servant with Lagos State Government, as Principal Land Officer

Date of Birth: March 1982

Family Compound: Otopo, Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta

MATEMILOLA Saka Adelola

Career: Executive director & COO, Ankor Pointe Integrated Ltd

Chairman, MOTUS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Chairman, CITY ROLLER LTD

Date of Birth: August 1964

Family Compound: Soke, Totoro, Owu Abeokuta

ADEWALE Atanda Adegbemi

Career: Clergyman with Methodist Church Nigeria

Date of Birth: July 1966

Family Compound: Aderinoye, Oke Egunya, Owu, Abeokuta

SOYELE Simeon Abiodun Obadayo Amoo

Career: Retired Civil Servant

Date of Birth: December 1958

Family Compound: Lumosa, Totoro, Owu, Abeokuta

Photo: Daniel Sync © March 2022

