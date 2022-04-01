Olu Jacobs’ Daughter-In-Law Makes U-Turn, Says ‘Soji And I Happily Married’

Blessing Boma Douglas, wife of Olusoji, son of Nollywood veterans Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, has made a u-turn after stating she parted ways with her husband.

The public speaker and mental health advocate recently left many in shock with the news of her supposed marriage crash.

Blessing, during a question and answer session with fans, claimed her marriage to Olusoji Jacobs had crashed adding there wasn’t any possibility of them coming back together.

However, she retracted via an insta story post where she explained her marriage was still intact.

According to her, being bombarded with insensitive questions about her marriage made her resort to responding with humour accompanied with sarcasm.

She said unfortunately, her responses to the inquisitive fans were taken overboard.

She wrote: “Those who know me, know that I can be quite playful, and one of the ways I like to connect with my community of followers is through my Instagram stories, a space purposefully curated to be light-hearted, serving as a virtual extension of my jovial personality.

“Now generally refrain from discussing my personal life within this space; however, after a series of incessant, and borderline insensitive inquiries about my marriage, I responded in the best way I knew I could – through humour and retorted with sarcasm.

“But given how fast, far and wide the appearance of bad news can spread, I have realized the need to be more cautious in my public interactions.

The mother of one added: “On that note, Soji and I are still happily married and I will not be discussing that the issue any further. And now that that’s out of the way, please feel free to discuss some exciting news.

“Atarahbaby, my US based skincare line is finally coming to Nigeria! Click the link in my bio to preorder from April 1st. God bless!”

Olusoji tied the knot with Blessing in July 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Oluwasoromidayo Atarah Owanemi Abimbola Jacobs in April 2019.



https://thenationonlineng.net/olu-jacobs-daughter-in-law-makes-u-turn-says-soji-and-i-happily-married/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...