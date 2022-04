Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has reacted to her daughter, Meraiah’s bikini photos.

The young lady had taken to Instagram at the weekend to flaunt her curves in skimpy two-piece bikini.

The actress rolled her eyes at the post, writing:

“Na wa o”

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/4/omotola-jalade-ekeinde-reacts-to-her-daughters-bikini-photos.html

