Members of the Muslim community in Ondo State have kicked against the return of schools to some faith based organisations, saying it is uncalled for.

Addressing journalists in Akure on behalf of the Muslim community, the Secretary of the League of Imams and Alfas Ondo State, Abdulrasheed Akerele, said returning schools to the missionaries is illegal.

The group threatened to drag the state government to court if it fails to rescind its decision to return some schools to their missionary proprietors

The state government had last

month named the schools to be returned to their original owners to include St Thomas Aquinas College, St. Louis Girls Grammar School, Akure and two primary schools.

The Muslim group urged the state government to rather build more schools and improve on the existing one.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/04/ondo-muslim-community-fumes-over-return-of-school-to-missionaries/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...