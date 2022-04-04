One Dead As Hausa Motorcyclists And “Area Boys” Clash In Ipaja, Lagos (Photos)

There was some pandemonium earlier today at the Gate B/Stop axis, Ipaja which left one person dead.

LAGOS, SECURITY ALERT, 1335hrs: Reports of serious civil disturbance at Gowon Estate, Ipaja. Be advised to exercise caution

There is ongoing pandemonium in egbeda iyana ipaja lagos. People are shooting. The lagos state emergency number is not going through. Please send help. @followlasg



Stay away from gate, gowon estate, ipaja. Aboki’s and agbero’s are fighting seriously.



So sad!!! One of my boy was killed today by Hausa okada man @ abesan Estate gate bus stop mosan okunola lcda Alimosho area too much riot is going on now. Am really appreciate Lagos State commitional of police,are f command,area p command, and woman like man Mrs tokunbo dpo Ipaja division.

More over Hausa people over 50 was arrested by police with their okada. Next updating still coming.

REST IN PERFECT PEACE MY BOY.



