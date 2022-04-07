Organisers Screen Contestants For Queen Of Peace Nigeria (Pictures)

Impressive Turnout As Organisers Screen Contestants For Queen Of Peace Nigeria

It was a massive turn out as Queen Of Peace Nigeria recently concluded its final screening for 2022 contestants.

The event which took place at swimming pool section of the Abuja National Stadium was in preparation for the crowning of the overall winner on July 28, 2022.

The happy contestants who were all in high spirit gladly submitted to the rigours of the screening in their jean trousers, white top and heels as instructed by the organisers.

Also at the National Stadium venue, Messengers of Peace Foundation kids observed their training in preparation for their local and international performances this year.

Queen of Peace camp opens between 14th – 28th July 2022.

This event is in partnership with office of FCT Minister of State and Grand Matron of Peace in Nigeria, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

Final event takes place on July 28, 2022 where the Queens of Peace are expected to be crowned.

Crowns to be won include, Queen Of Peace Nigeria, Queen Of Peace International, Queen Of Peace North Central, Queen Of Peace South East, Queen Of Peace South West, Queen Of Peace South South, Queen Of Peace North East, Queen Of Peace North West and Face Of Messengers of Peace.

Enquiries and sponsorship questions can be directed to Sonia,

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/04/impressive-turnout-as-organisers-screen.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...