Orsu LGA Secretariat Gate In Imo Painted With Biafran Colour (Video, Photo)

Orsu LGA Secretariat Gate Painted With Biafran Colour

Residents of Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state wake up to a strange painting on the entrance of the LGA secretariat.

Salemgists gathered the that the colour of the entrance gate was changed and painted with colour of the Biafran flag.

An eyewitness at the scene told salemgists that the painting of the gate was done in the night when everyone had gone to bed.

The eyewitness further accused the Simon Ekpa faction of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB for being responsible for the act.



