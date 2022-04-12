Osinbajo No Longer A Member Of Lagos APC – Spokesman

Vice President is no longer a member of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his spokesman, Laolu Akande has confirmed.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT on Monday, Akande said Osinbajo who declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on APC platform moved his membership to Ogun state when he revalidated his APC Membership status in Ward One, Ikenne, Ogun State on 9th February 2021.

Prior to his movement, Osinbajo is a chieftain of the Lagos APC with his polling unit at Code 33, Unit 2 Victoria Garden City, Lagos.



https://independent.ng/osinbajo-no-longer-member-of-lagos-apc-spokesman/

